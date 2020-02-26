Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.