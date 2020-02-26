The Wilson County Commission voted to approve $1,239,000 in capital outlay notes to go toward the purchase and renovation of the former Fred’s Discount Dollar Store building in Lebanon.
The commission voted 17-6 at its January meeting to purchase the building for $875,000 only if the property was appraised for that amount or higher.
According to the office of County Mayor Randall Hutto, the property appraised for $935,000.
Renovations on the building are estimated to cost approximately 400,000. The resolution passed 19-2-1 with three commissioners being absent. According to county documents, the notes will be paid back over six years at 3.75 percent interest with total debt service of approximately $169,000, bringing the total cost of the project to approximately $1,408,000.
The former retail location will serve as the home of the election commission.
“They have their machines spread all over,” Hutto said after the meeting. “This gets them all under one roof,”
The building will also house certain legal documents that the county is required to keep.
The county election commission is currently housed at 203 East Main St. in the former Federal Post Office building. The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, now located at the former health department location near the old Lebanon High School, will move into the 105-year old building.
The commission also approved a resolution to move $330,000 from the capital projects fund to the county clerk’s office for the purchase and renovation of the Green Hill Women's Club in Mt Juliet. The new site will replace the satellite office of the Wilson County County clerk’s office in the city.
“We’ve simply grown out of it,” Hutto said.
Money in the capital projects fund comes largely from the adequate facilities tax, not sales tax, Hutto said.