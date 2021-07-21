The Wilson County Commission has chosen five commissioners for its redistricting committee, which is tasked with overseeing redistricting the county based on the 2020 census results.
The Redistricting Committee is: Jerry McFarland (commission districts 5, 6, 15, 17, 19 and 23); Justin Smith (commission districts 1, 4, 8, 10, 18, 22 and 25); Terry Ashe (commission districts 7, 9, 12, 20, 21 and 24); Tommy Jones (commission districts 2, 3, 11, 13, 14 and 16); and Annette Stafford as the at-large selection.
Redistricting is the redrawing of county Commission, state Senate, state House, U.S. Congress, constable, school board and city wards or district lines to ensure citizens are represented equally.
Wilson County is expected to receive the 2020 census results in August or September and is required to adopt the updated Wilson County Commission districts no later than Dec. 31.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the committee is made up of one member from each of Wilson County’s four road zones and one at-large member. Commissioners nominated and approved each member.
The Tennessee General Assembly will complete its part of the process in early 2022, and will be responsible for Congressional, state Senate and House and Lebanon Special School Board districts.
The local city councils and commissions will be responsible for their wards and districts and the Wilson County Election Commission is responsible for precinct boundaries and polling places.
Voters may receive a new updated voter registration card in the mail when redistricting is complete and adopted by the Wilson County Commission and Tennessee Legislature in 2022