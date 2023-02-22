Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Watertown, Wilson County and Wilson County Schools have between “several hundred thousand dollars,” and nearly $26 million in their “Rainy Day funds,” according to the five finance directors in the county.

The county has the largest savings fund with $25.9 million, according to county Finance Director Aaron Maynard. Wilson County Schools has approximately $20 million in its account, according to WCS Finance Director Lisa Baxley. Lebanon has $5.32 million in its account, according to Finance Director Stuart Lawson. Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said that the city has $600,000 in its “Rainy Day Fund” with additional millions of dollars saved in other funds. In Watertown, there are “several hundred thousand,” available to the town, according to Mayor Mike Jennings.

