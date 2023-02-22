Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Watertown, Wilson County and Wilson County Schools have between “several hundred thousand dollars,” and nearly $26 million in their “Rainy Day funds,” according to the five finance directors in the county.
The county has the largest savings fund with $25.9 million, according to county Finance Director Aaron Maynard. Wilson County Schools has approximately $20 million in its account, according to WCS Finance Director Lisa Baxley. Lebanon has $5.32 million in its account, according to Finance Director Stuart Lawson. Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said that the city has $600,000 in its “Rainy Day Fund” with additional millions of dollars saved in other funds. In Watertown, there are “several hundred thousand,” available to the town, according to Mayor Mike Jennings.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office recommends that cities and counties in Tennessee need to have an Unassigned Fund Balance, which some municipalities call a “Rainy Day Fund.”
According to comptroller’s office spokesman John Dunn, ideally cities and counties have two months of expenses in the fund in case of a short-term economic downturn. Each year the state audits all of the elected bodies’ budgets.
Lebanon
The city has a budget ordinance that established a reserve account for the General Fund, Lawson said. The fund is invested in treasuries and certificates of deposit.
The city council would have to give permission to move the funds and use them, Lawson said.
“The City of Lebanon has other funds we use to spend on the day-to-day operations and other fund balance in the General Fund and other funds to spend on the approved budget and other items that come up during the budget that were not originally included in the current budget,” he said.
Mt. Juliet
Hire said that the “reserves are accounted for in the General Fund. The current official ‘Rainy Day Fund’ is $600,000; however, the city has excess reserves of over $40 million currently available.
“The excess available reserves outside the official ‘Rainy Day Fund’ allow the city the flexibility to pay for large projects and/or capital items such as land, buildings and/or road projects without taking on debt,” Hire said.
Hire said that the city has had a growth in revenue and “remained frugal in spending” the past several years to help build up its savings.
Watertown
Jennings, said the town has three funds — General, Water and Sewer, and Parks and Recreation.
“The total money in those funds that can be used for emergencies will depend on the fund and the day, as it varies. We have several hundred thousand dollars in the three funds. It is basically a savings account to be used for emergencies and major projects,” Jennings said.
Wilson County
Maynard said that he does not use the term “Rainy Day Fund.”
“In order to use the term ‘Rainy Day Fund,’ very specific parameters have to be adopted by resolution of the county commission regarding when these funds may be used,” he said. “Funds that can be accessed in the case of emergency would not qualify to be classified as a ‘Rainy Day Fund,’ because the circumstances or conditions that prescribe its use are not sufficiently detailed.”
The unassigned fund balance on June 30, 2022 was $25,923,809.91. Maynard said that the fund is within the general fund of the county. Recently, $800,000 was appropriated for the purchase of the ladder truck for WEMA.
“The purpose of the fund is to guard against unexpected downturns in the economy, have funds on hand for emergencies (such as the March 2020 tornadoes), and to demonstrate strong reserves to the bond rating agencies,” Maynard said. “There are three counties that Standard and Poor’s has rated as AAA which is the highest bond rating. Right now, we are AA+. That is one step below the highest possible bond rating.”
Wilson County Schools
Baxley said the school district has $20,290,436 in its fund, which is a combination for local, state and federal revenues. She said the fund has been built up in previous years where revenues have exceeded expenditures.
The fund helps WCS “support the overall operations of the Wilson County School System including academics and related services, transportation and maintenance. The benefit is to have funds available for unexpected emergencies, a downturn in the economy, or one-time expenditures for non-recurring items,” Baxley said.