The Wilson County Commission plans to make two appointments next month to fill a vacancy on both the commission and the Wilson County Schools board.
The commission will appoint a replacement for former Wilson County Commission District 2 representative Cyndi Bannach and former WCS District 3 representative Jon White, who both submitted resignation letters this month.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the commissioners have 120 days – Dec. 20 – to make the appointments by Dec. 20. If the commission does not make the appointments next month, its November and December meetings are before that date.
White cited required time away from his family as a reason for his resignation. White was elected to the board in August 2020 and represented southeastern and central portions of Wilson County.
Bannach was elected to the Wilson County Commission in 2020. She represented a western portion of Mt. Juliet. Bannach and her husband, former county commissioner Adam Bannach, will be moving to another district.
Both replacements will serve until the August 2022 election.
Hutto said Wilson County Attorney Mike Justice would study the future vacancy to be created by the retirement of General Sessions Wilson County Judge Haywood Barry, who announced his retirement this month effective Dec. 31.
“(Jennings) wants to look into that a little more,” Hutto said.
Hutto said the commission will vote for Barry’s replacement next month, unless Jennings finds a reason the commission can’t vote for the replacement at that time.