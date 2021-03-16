The Wilson County Commission approved a resolution during its most recent meeting to request that the state name a section of Interstate 440 in honor of a slain Nashville nurse.
The commission will request the Tennessee Department of Transportation to name a one-mile portion of Interstate 440 in Nashville in memory of Caitlyn Kaufman, who was shot and killed on the roadway last year as she traveled to work at Saint Thomas West Hospital from her home in Lebanon.
The ordinance states, “Caitlyn was loved by many and anyone who knew her recognized that she was selfless and kind, a constant source of positivity and truly lit up a room with her presence.”
The commission will push for the one-mile stretch of roadway to be the section of the roadway right before her exit - Exit 1.
Metro Nashville officers have arrested and charged two suspects in connection to the murder.
The commission also approved $752,800 to complete renovations for the old Fred’s building that will house the Wilson County Election Commission, and to have the current election commission office appraised.
The county purchased the building, located at 230 E. Gay St., last year for $875,000.
The relocation will allow the commission to move all of its equipment under one roof and have space for legal documents the county is required to keep.
The building will also be used to train poll workers and volunteers.
The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau will move into the current election commission building once the move is complete.