Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY NEAR ZERO IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...WESTERN AND CENTRAL PORTIONS OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&