Wilson County Trustee Jim Major told the county commissioners at their monthly meeting on Monday night that 55.1 percent of the billed property taxes has been paid.
At the same time last year, 56.4 percent of billed property taxes had been paid. However, the county reports billing $132 million, up from $122 million in the last fiscal year.
The commissioners also passed by 24-0 votes: budget amendments for Wilson County Schools, an appropriation from the general fund to the Wilson Emergency Management Agency, and line-item transfers in a budget amendment for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
WCS Director Jeff Luttrell spoke to the commission of open enrollment schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
The open enrollment period is Feb. 1-March 2. The schools with open enrollment are Elzie D. Patton Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Stoner Creek Elementary, W.A. Wright Elementary, Watertown Elementary, Carroll-Oakland Elementary, Southside Elementary, Tuckers Crossroads (K-8), Gladeville Middle, Watertown Middle, Watertown High and Wilson Central High.
The board confirmed Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto’s 49 new notaries; confirmed his appointment of Rob Porter, Veronica Bender and Jeni-Lind Brinkman to the county’s sports authority; and approved Jeffrey Turner to take Margaret Dixon’s place on the planning commission.