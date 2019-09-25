District 17 County Commissioner Gary Keith resigned via letter at the September meeting of the Wilson County Commission, effective immediately.
Keith left the District 17 seat after serving in the position for 14 years to focus on health concerns.
In an email to county commissioners, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto outlined the process to replace Keith.
“State law requires the commission to appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 120 days unless, during that time, there is a general election scheduled in the county and there is enough time for a vacancy to be placed on the ballot. This appointment would be effective until the next general election on August 6th, 2020,” Hutto’s email said.
Because there is no general election scheduled within the 120-day window, the commission will have to appoint Keith’s replacement. That appointment is expected to happen at the Oct. 21 commission meeting, or it could be deferred to the November or December meetings.
Individuals to be considered for the position must be residents of District 17 and be submitted by the registered voters of District 17 to Hutto or at the county commission meeting.
There will be a public comment period at the meeting the night of the replacement is to be selected.
Hutto read Keith’s unexpected resignation letter at the September meeting.
Keith highlighted his chairmanship of the budget, public works, and judicial committees during his 14 years as a commissioner and said that they brought him “great joy.” Keith also mentioned infrastructure improvements, employee pay and jail expansion as accomplishments the commission had made during his time there.
“I thank you for your trust and your faith in me and I hope I exceeded your expectations,” Hutto quoted from Keith’s letter of resignation.
After reading the letter Hutto personally thanked Keith for his service and friendship and said that Keith had missed only one meeting in 14 years before he started battling health issues.
Aside from his role as a county commissioner, Keith has been involved in various roles of public service, including stints as the Lebanon Public Works Commissioner and an officer at the Wilson County Sheriff’s department.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan concluded his monthly report to the commission with a few words about Keith.
“Don’t tell Gary Keith you need something done, because he’s going to go get it done,” Bryan said, thanking Keith for his service to Wilson County.
“I talked to Gary and I know how hard it is for him to not be in that chair tonight,” Bryan said pointing to Keith’s vacant seat.