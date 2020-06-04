The Wilson County Budget Committee approved a “conservative” budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year Monday night as county committee members resumed in-person meetings at the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard called the budget “conservative” because of estimates driven by actual figures from the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget combined with the potential shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and March tornado.
The county property tax rate, which accompanies the annual budget, is unchanged in the projected budget.
The full Wilson County Commission will vote on the budget on Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m. with a public hearing taking place prior to the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse.
General Fund
Maynard said he estimated Wilson County would finish the 2019-2020 fiscal year $1.4 million in the good for the nearly $300 million budget.
“I’ve mentioned several times that we were running very strong going into the tornado and into the pandemic. The numbers continue to look good for this year that we’re coming out of,” Maynard said. “For next year, with some of the conservative estimates that we’ve talked about, we’re estimating using $1.3 million of our fund balance.”
Maynard said using the $1.3 million would leave the general fund with around $10 million.
Within the budget, Maynard used a 95 percent collection rate on property tax instead of 97 percent, which equals about $1 million.
Maynard also budgeted a 25 percent reduction in hotel-motel tax revenues and a 23 percent reduction in business tax revenues, while estimating that building permit collections would be the same for the next fiscal year.
“It would be surprising to you and me to know that in April, it was up over double — building permits and adequate facilities tax — over double what it was the same month last year. Yeah. Doesn’t make any sense, does it? That much building activity is still going on,” Maynard said.
He said the only budgeted increase in expenditures is mandatory increases for elected officials due to longevity, while there are no budgeted decreases for departments. Maynard said he received contingency plans with reductions from departments, which he said, for now, he does not foresee using.
“There are certain people that don’t have to play ball with us, legally,” he said. “I am so proud of the county government and officials because even those people who could have stood up and said, ‘You can’t make us,’ instead said, ‘How can we help?’ ”
Debt service
Last year, the Wilson County Commission raised adequate facilities tax from $3,000 to $5,000, which Maynard said has helped the debt service fund, which pays the county’s debt.
“We had a run of people coming in to pay adequate facilities tax before it went up. It has continued.” said Maynard, who noted the postponement of the Wilson County Jail expansion and other projects.
Maynard said the debt service fund has a balance of about $28 million, with a debt obligation next year of about $17 million. That figure includes a one-time payment of $1.9 million that the county agreed to pay to help balance the Wilson County Schools budget, Maynard said.
“So, you’ve got over 100 percent of your annual debt service requirement in there. That will change when you build the jail,” he said.
More budget impacts
Maynard said he estimated a transfer of about $431,000 to the Ag Center to balance the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, mainly due to the projected decrease in hotel-motel tax revenues and reduction of events, including the Wilson County Fair.
“I have prepared the budget for the Ag Center as though the Fair will not take place. That means there’s $130,000-$140,000 ticket surcharge that’s not there. That means there’s nine days’ worthof rental of the Expo Center that’s not there,” said Maynard, who said he is hopeful the fair is able to take place.
“I’ve estimated about half of what the Expo Center receives in rent is what it will actually receive. In order of the Expo Center to end the year without having a deficit in fund balance, they will have to have a transfer to keep it going. If they do better than that, we will not transfer the money,” Maynard said.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto gave an update on sales tax, highlighting the April 2020 revenue of about $4.4 million is actually higher than April 2019 revenue of about $4.1 million. Maynard said he estimated a flat revenue for sales tax revenue due to uncertainty about businesses.
“There are a number of things playing into this. I don’t want everybody to think everything is great, and I don’t want anybody to think everything is terrible,” Maynard said.