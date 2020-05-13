Members of the county commission’s budget and education committees met last Thursday to hear Wilson County Schools Deputy Director Mickey Hall present school budget amendments.
A budget amendment of $118 million to include the bond process for Green Hill High School, sale of land and other charges was presented. The items were in the 2019-20 budget, which passed the education and budget committees, but not the full commission last year. The $117 million bond for the school was authorized in the bond resolution. The amendment was approved by both committees.
The committee also approved an estimate of $85 million from insurance funds to cover the costs of rebuilding West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School, as well as the bus facility and athletic fields there. They were damaged during the March 3 tornado.
The total for building both schools is estimated to be $70 million and another $15 million in other expenses related to the tornado damage. That includes the demolition and removal of the schools are they are now.
Any costs over the $85 million could be recovered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, Hall said it could take 12 to 18 months to get the funds from the government. That item was approved by both committees.
A resolution to pay for the HVAC systems and roof replacement at Wilson Central High School, as well as other school projects including new lighting technology, was also brought before both committees. The total cost was $6.3 million.
A second resolution that would allow WCS to enter into a 15-year energy performance contract with Performance Group was also presented.
The savings from the lighting and the “more efficient” HVAC systems at WCHS, in addition to Build America Bonds, which retire in five years, would pay for the cost. That would allow WCS to pay back the total amount without asking the county commission for more money, Hall said. It was passed by both committees.
County taxes
In the budget meeting, County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said the county had collected 89.46 percent of its 2019-20 budget revenue.
“Going into this (COVID-19) situation and the storms, we were running $1.5 to $2 million ahead of last year,” he said. “We were running strong going into all of this. (The sales tax) is down but not as far as some people might have thought.”
Hotel/motel tax was down $20,000 to $40,000 versus previous months, he said.
“In the future months we will get more information as to how out economy is affected,” he said.
Commissioners Tommy Jones, Dan Walker and Wendell Marlowe asked if meeting virtually was an order from Gov. Bill Lee.
County Attorney Mike Jennings said that it was an executive order, “and that’s the way I take it.”
He added that the committees and full commission have to be broadcast, or members of the public have to be allowed into the meeting rooms if the commissioners meet in person.
Maynard said the budget can be passed any time through Aug. 31.
First responder upgrades
Wilson County has been given a command trailer by Bridgestone according to WEMA Director Joey Cooper.
“This trailer can be utilized by all the departments in Wilson County,” Cooper said. “One that was donated to Murfreesboro was utilized during the tornado (recovery) in Mt. Juliet.”
Future expenses, such as when the tires need to be replaced, will be paid for by Wilson County, he said.
The budget committee also approved a donation of a 2000 two-door International fire engine to the Watertown Fire Department. Cooper said WEMA is planning to surplus the engine and requested donating it to the WFD.
He said that WFD’s monthly report shows it runs about 73 percent of its calls into the county.