Wilson County city governments have begun preparation for the 2020 Census, which could bring more dollars to cities located in the fastest-growing county in the state.
The United States Census takes place every 10 years and is conducted by the Census Bureau. It is used in a variety of ways on national and state levels, but has enormous impact on local governments, especially in Wilson County.
Census figures released earlier this year showed Wilson County to be the fastest-growing county in the state, adding about 4,000 people from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2028, about 11 new residents daily.
The rise in population pushed Wilson County over the 140,000-people threshold, which will likely increase with the 2020 Census.
Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear has been vocal in recent years about the looming population increase, noting some estimates have the county’s residence growing to about 222,2490 by 2040. The projected population for 2035 is about 204,000 people.
“That means we could grow by another Lebanon and Mt. Juliet by then,” said Brashear, noting the two cities have a population of about 66,000 people.
City leaders in both communities said the 2020 Census could bring more dollars to the community because of the expected population growth. Cities in Tennessee receive state funds, known as State Shared Revenues, based on certified population figures.
Lebanon’s result from its most recent special census — completed in 2016 — showed 32,732 residents, more than 6,500 more from the 2010 federal census.
Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson said the city saw an increase of about 20 percent in state revenues from the special census.
“We have not looked at the prediction much on what the new 2020 census would bring us,” Lawson said.
He said if the city received 5 percent more dollars than fiscal year 2018-2019, it would be about $220,000 more for the city. He said the revenue jumped 10 percent more for the year, it would be about $440,000 more.
The city received $4.4 million in state shared revenues in 2018-2019 fiscal year, which are divided into three main categories — Tennessee Valley Authority, highway and street fund and sales tax.
Mt. Juliet’s special census — completed in 2018 — showed 31,376 residents, increasing from 28,159 in 2014. The 2014 figure was an increase of more than 3,600 people from the 2010 census.
Mt. Juliet Census Coordinator Rob Ealy said he expects the city to see an increase in next year’s census, and well into the future.
“From 2015 to 2018, a new resident moved into the City of Mt. Juliet nearly every eight hours,” Ealy said.
Ealy said the city issued nearly 1,000 residential permits since the last special census in 2018 to Dec. 10, 2019, and around 600 residential permits would be issued by the end of 2019.
The city received about $137 per capita in state shared dollars for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, up about $6 from the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
The Census Bureau is hiring temporary employees in Wilson County for the 2020 Census. Most of the jobs allow people to work in their local neighborhoods, have flexible hours and start at $16.50 per hour, which will include mileage and paid training.
For information on being a census taker, go to 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020.