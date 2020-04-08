Middle Tennessee State University has postponed all graduation ceremonies at Murphy Center, including the three Wilson County Schools events there.
Graduation ceremonies for Lebanon High School, Wilson Central High School and Mt. Juliet High School were scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at the arena in Murfreesboro. Watertown High School had scheduled its graduation Thursday, May 21 at the school’s gymnasium.
A statement issued Monday afternoon from WCS said: “Due to continued widespread concerns involving COVID-19, and unknown long-term safe health and well-being activities that would be permitted, Wilson County Schools has postponed all previously scheduled graduation ceremonies until further notice. This decision was a very difficult one to make, but it is the most responsible course of action at this time.
“Graduation ceremonies are a time of celebration. The current pandemic guidelines and trends in place would make it practically impossible to plan and honor our seniors the way we’d hoped in May. … Our time frame for releasing information on new ceremony dates and locations is unknown at this time.”
All four high schools have proms scheduled for this month. WCS spokesman Bart Barker said county staff is looking at options for holding those events.
The State Board of Education has scheduled an electronic meeting for Thursday, April 9 with school district directors to “enact emergency rules governing K-12 graduation requirements for Tennessee’s high school seniors,” according to a press release sent April 2.
LSSD food program
At the recommendation of the state to limit potential exposure to COVID 19, LSSD has revised its food distribution schedule. The new schedule began Monday.
“Locations and times will remain the same; however, we will only distribute meals on Monday and Thursday,” according to the LSSD website. “You will receive ‘heat and serve’ meals to have at home for approximately three days on each pickup day. Meal storage and heating instructions will be included with all meals.
Locations and times are: Springhill Townhomes: 10-10:15 a.m.; Peyton Road Apartments: 10:25-10:40 a.m.; Weatherly Estates 10:55-11:15 a.m.; Rollingwood Apartments: 11:35-11:50 a.m.; Greentree Apartments: Noon-12:30 p.m.; Tater Peeler 10-10:15 a.m.; Head Homes: 10:30-10:45 a.m.; Inman Court: 10:55-11:15 a.m.; Upton Heights: 11:25-11:45 a.m.; Castle Heights Elementary: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Byars Dowdy Elementary: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
WCS food program
WCS also revised its food distribution program on Monday, going to a two-day per week drive-thru pick up for meals. The pickup days will be Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-Noon. Children will get three breakfasts and lunches on Monday and four breakfasts and lunches on Thursday.
The serving location at West Elementary will now be moved to Mt. Juliet High School. Other pickup sites are Springdale Elementary, Gladeville Middle, Watertown Middle and Lebanon High School.
WCS special meeting
Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright will discuss the State Board of Education meeting at a special called WCS board meeting April 13. The meeting is available only on live stream at www.wcsschools.com.
LSSD transfer requests
LSSD is offering student transfer options through May 1, according to the district’s website.
“Students whose parent or legal guardian resides within the Lebanon Special School District may request a student transfer to a school other than the zoned school according to guidelines,” which are located on the district’s website.