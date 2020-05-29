The Tennessee Governors Schools will take place virtually this summer rather than on campus at colleges across the state.
The programs are four weeks long. Students were able to receive a full- or partial-scholarship to help pay the $3,200 fee. Each student completing a Governor’s School summer session will receive three hours of college credit.
Wilson County students scheduled to attend the school for the arts are Noah Sigel, Ella Boleware, Lane Stanley, Sydney Pishotta, Christian Begnaud and Ella Mercer.
Sigel is an instrument student from Mt. Juliet High School. His main instrument is the viola, but he also plays the upright bass.
“I have published a bit of music online and I’m planning on putting out more in the near future,” he said. He stated viola lessons at age 4. He currently plays in the Curb Youth Symphony, which is sponsored by the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt.
Boleware is a visual art student, also from MJHS.
“I applied because I thought it would be a good experience for me to get out of my comfort zone and meet new people who have the same love for art as I do,” she said. “Visual arts include a lot of different mediums, which gives lots of options to experiment with materials. I hope to pick up new skills and techniques that I can use throughout my art career.
Stanley is a filmmaking student at Wilson Central High School and is a part of Wilson Central News Network and Wilson Central Sports Network.
“When I was little, I used to film my toys,” she said. “I would watch movies and want to start writing a script for a sequel. I love storytelling and I want to be able to tell mine and many others through the big screen.”
Pishotta said she loves to sing, “and I always have so naturally, I wanted to be able to showcase my talents and grow in them.” She will be in the vocal music school.
One of the instructors who will teach is Amy Tate Williams “who is known by my vocal instructors and has been described to me as someone who is very good at what she does.”
Begnaud, is a music instrumental student from WCHS. He will attend the percussion program.
He said he had worked hard to prepare five audition pieces on various percussion instruments. Begnaud has taking piano and classical piano lessons for 10 years. He is a self-taught drummer since age 7.
At WCHS he is in marching band, symphonic and jazz band. He has made 5th chair Gold Mid-State.
Mercer is a vocal music student from MJHS.
Her parents took part in Governor’s schools. “Both told me how wonderful their experiences were. I play piano, and mess around a little on guitar, but my main instrument is my voice. I love singing, and it comes naturally to me — it always has.”
She said she wants to “learn more music, find new singing techniques, the basics. But I’m also hoping to learn from the other Governor’s School students.”