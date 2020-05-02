All four Wilson County public high schools ranked among the top 100 in the state’s 345 schools, and all four reported graduation rates of at least 93 percent of its students.
The rankings were compiled recently by U.S. News & World Report.
Mt. Juliet High School was ranked 29th in Tennessee and had a graduation rate of 98 percent. The rankings showed that 21 percent of MJHS students passed an AP exam.
MJHS was ranked 2,421 by the magazine among 17,792 high schools, a top 15 percent placement.
Watertown High School ranked 82nd in the state and had a graduation rate of 97 percent.
Lebanon High School ranked 87th in the state and had a graduation rate of 93 percent.
Wilson Central High School ranked 93rd in the state and had a graduation rate of 93 percent.
Watertown, Lebanon and Wilson Central ranked in the top third nationally.
“We are very pleased that all four of our high schools are ranked both at the state and national level,” WCS Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “In referencing the U.S. News & World Report, our high schools have performed quite well, relative to state and national rankings. We are incredibly proud of our high schools, our teachers, and most certainly our students as they continue to outperform their peers across the state and nation.”