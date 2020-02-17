The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the hiring of Jason Johnson as the new Director of Wilson County Tourism.
Johnson’s first day as director was Monday.
Johnson joins the Visit WilCo team after spending more than 10 years with Fulins Asian Cuisine in Mt. Juliet as its Community Relations Manager. It was in this role that he made relationships and partnerships with the businesses and residents of the Mt. Juliet community as well as Fulins’ customers.
Johnson has lived and worked in Wilson County for over 10 years with his wife and twin boys.
Johnson said his boys “have been raised driving through the Dancing Lights of Christmas, eating funnel cakes at the Wilson County Fair, and playing on the shores of Percy Priest Lake,” and he cannot wait to share those experiences with tourists in Wilson County.