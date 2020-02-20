Today

Snow this morning will taper to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.