The project to expand the Wilson County Jail continues to move forward as bids are expected to certified by the end of the month.
The desire by Wilson County Sheriff’ Office officials to expand the 460-bed facility has been fueled by the county’s population growth, as well as drug enforcement. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said the jail operates near or above capacity each month.
“We were one of the first counties in the state to see Fentanyl,” he said. “… Us (WCSO), Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Watertown … they’re getting aggressive on crime, and that’s what they’re supposed to do.”
The county agreed to purchase property behind the jail from Highland Heights Church of Christ for $3.35 million, to be paid in three yearly payments. The 6.12-acre property is properly zoned for a judicial center and would be the site of the expansion.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the property could hold a multi-level judicial center that would allow for more modern and secure buildings.
Hutto said project bids would be certified the week of Feb. 24. A joint law enforcement and public works meeting in March will determine if the project is ready to be sent to the Wilson County Budget Committee for consideration of funding.
Wilson County voters rejected a sales tax increase in November 2018 that would have gone toward capital projects throughout the county, including schools and jail expansion.
“If the project clears all three committees, then it will be presented at the county commission meeting on March 16,” Hutto said. “If approved, construction will begin in April of 2020, and the project will approximately be around two years for completion.”