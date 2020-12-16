The Wilson County Planning Department has taken steps to stop work at a rock quarry in the eastern portion of the county that has been the source of complaints by residents in the area.
The rock quarry is located just north of Interstate 40 about a mile from the county line shared with Smith County. The rock quarry, located on land owned by Albert Allison, is believed to have been used in the 1960s during the construction of Interstate 40.
The rock quarry was idle for several years, but recent activity has sparked complaints and a “No Quarry” campaign from nearby residents.
Lebanon Planning Director Tom Brashear said his office has received phone calls of complaint the past few weeks.
Brashear said the department has a “stop work” order and noted zoning and stormwater violations for Allison, other landowners and the entity that has a lease agreement with Allison to operate on the property, for operating outside of a zoning ordinance. Brashear noted there may also be Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation violations on the property.
“Typically, we try to resolve the issues with whoever is operating on the property. However, we don’t have any information about that lease or anything else, so, we don’t have any choice but to also include the property owner in the violation,” Brashear said.
George Dean, of Tune, Entrekin and White, is representing the property owners. Attempts to reach Dean by the Wilson Post were unsuccessful.
A rock quarry would normally fall under the Wilson County Planning Department’s heavy industrial zoning and would require permissible use on appeal. The rock quarry property is currently zoned agriculture.
“We’re considering our options as they appear to be continuing to work in spite of the stop work order,” Brashear said. “We typically give people two 30-day notices and if we get no response, we turn it over to the county attorney for court action.”
Brashear said if parties reach out with the intent of resolving issues with the county, there’s usually a delay in continued enforcement.
“In this instance, though, it appears they’re not paying us a whole lot of attention,” Brashear said.
Nearby residents have also discussed their grievances with the rock quarry on social media, and created and placed several “No Quarry” signs along the roadways surrounding the rock quarry.