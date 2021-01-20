Wilson County Black History Committee and Lebanon leaders said the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March held last Saturday should serve as a reminder of the work that remains to be done in the community.
The annual event, which has been held since the late 1980s, honors Lebanon sanitation workers, local leaders and clergy members and featured a motorcade ride and march that started and ended at Cedars of Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church.
The event usually features a brunch and keynote speaker and honoree. However, that portion of the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the cold weather, Wilson County Black History Committee President Mary Harris said the event accomplished the goal of honoring King’s legacy.
“It was very much successful. I was really grateful with everything going on from the virus to the snow predictions. But at the end of the day, we had a great day celebrating Dr. King’s legacy,” Harris said.
Temperatures during the march were around 30 degrees. Nearly 50 people marched and approximately 50 vehicles participated in the motorcade.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said the committee did a great job of organizing the event and honoring King.
“As we walked the route, one of the things I kept thinking about was the civil rights movement is not just about Dr. Martin Luther King and other leaders. It’s also about people who lived and live here in Lebanon and people fighting for equality every day,” Bell said.
The annual march continued the tradition of broadcasting some of King’s most prominent speeches while the group moves through the streets with police escort. Harris said some of King’s words continue to describe current conditions in the country.
“Dr. King’s speeches relate to what’s going on now. You think about that amount of time and we’re still struggling with some of the same issues,” Harris said.
“Martin Luther King talked about having a dream and, hopefully, one day that dream will be fulfilled, because we’re still working on that,” Bell said.
The Unity March was held in honor of King and observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
King was 39 when he was assassinated and became the primary voice of the civil rights movement in 1955 when he was 26. Harris said King’s life shows the importance of young people embracing social responsibility.
“It’s a key to a more harmonious future,” said Harris, noting young people’s openness to embrace different people. “When you work together, you make more progress and that’s the only way you’ll be successful.”
Harris said the march’s theme — unity — would be a critical factor in bringing different people together for the betterment of mankind.
“As we listened it to (the speeches) all the things he said brought you to right here and this time. If we’re going to ever get it together, it’s going to take all of us together,” Harris said.
The Wilson County Black History Committee is planning to host its annual Black History Month celebration on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Capitol Theatre.