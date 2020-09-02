Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has extended the county’s face covering and mask mandate through Sept. 30.
An executive order issued last Friday by Gov. Bill Lee gave county mayors authority to extend the mask mandate.
Hutto did not respond to multiple messages left at his office by the Wilson Post for specifics about extending the mandate. His assistant said Monday morning that Hutto was out of the office.
Hutto does have the authority to cancel the mask mandate before Sept. 30.
Hutto, whose initial mask mandate came July 17, said at that time that he would extend the county mask mandate if the governor extended his order.
On July 17, Wilson County had 999 reported cases of COVID-19, which increased to 1,412 cases in nine days. As of Monday, Wilson County had 2,828 reported cases of COVID-19, which includes 31 deaths. The number was an increase of 17 cases from Sunday.
At the end of June, Hutto issued a strong recommendation for all county residents to wear masks.
Hutto’s decision does not affect students and teachers in the Wilson County Schools system. The school board voted last month to make mask mandatory in the school building until further notice regardless of any county mandate.