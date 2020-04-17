Wilson County governments are preparing for a reduction in revenue as the long-term impact the COVID-19 will have on finances remains unknown.
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard and Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said early signs point to declines in revenue.
Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson did not return emails and calls from the Wilson Post, but Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said he believed the city was in position to handle the potential revenue decline without a tax increase.
“I am looking closely into the economic impact, but we don’t have a lot of facts right now,” Maynard said.
Maynard said taxes collected from hotels and motels in March will be paid to the county in April while sales tax from March will be sent to the state in April but not reach the county until May.
“Litigation taxes are down with the court systems being largely closed. Events at the Ag Center have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. I know the news will be bad. I just don’t know how bad it will be yet,” he said.
“The city is starting to see a decline in hotel/motel tax revenues as travel has been severely impacted by the coronavirus,” Hire said. “We expect to see declines in other revenues in the next few months as well.”
“We are preparing for a drop in sales tax revenue the best way we can. The county may have to allocate existing reserves or other funds to the school system to replace some of the lost sales tax dollars,” Maynard said.
Maynard said he believed the move could be required under “maintenance of effort” rule that requires the local government to fund the school system at the same level as it did in the prior year.
Maynard said the county has about $10 million in reserves and he anticipates county leaders will be forced to use some of those funds for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and March 3 tornado.
“I do anticipate using some of that to get through the next year or two. It’s too early to say exactly how much. That is somewhat going to depend on how quickly the economy recovers from the pandemic,” Maynard said.
Hire said Mt. Juliet has about $30 million in its fund balance because the Mt. Juliet Commission has consistently budgeted revenues in excess of expenditures, as well as $6 million in reserves.
“The city will not likely have to use reserve funds this fiscal year given revenues were trending well ahead of budget expectations up to this point,” Hire said. “The budget process has just begun so it has yet to be determined how the decrease in revenue will impact the upcoming department requests and capital project needs.”
Hire said Mt. Juliet is in a position that reserves would be able to cover the expected short-term dip in sales tax revenues without the need for short term loans.
Tornado damage
The March 3 tornado also created unexpected expenses.
“The city is currently working with TEMA and FEMA on reimbursements for expenditures from the tornado. Those expenditures were unexpected and reduces the funds available for future projects or capital purchases,” Hire said. “Reimbursement of those funds will allow the city to continue with planned and needed projects and equipment.”
“The way I see the tornado right now, is that it took out most of, if not all of, the growth in development that occurred in the past year. I suspect we will see real property assessment remain relatively flat from last year,” Maynard said.
Gov. Bill Lee has allocated $200 million in grants to be distributed to county and city governments in the state for one-time, local expenses in fiscal year 2021.
“We will receive about $1.6 million in aid from the state, which can be used for IT upgrades, capital maintenance, such as roofing or HVAC units, or public safety items,” Maynard said.
“Gov. Lee’s grant would allow the city to continue with projects or make needed equipment purchases that may otherwise have been cut or postponed due to the expected decrease in revenues,” Hire said.