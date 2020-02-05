The Wilson County Commission recently voted to purchase the former Fred’s Super Dollar store building just a stone’s throw away from the courthouse.
The original resolution was to approve a budget amendment for $8,000 to allow County Mayor Randall Hutto to get appraisals on the property. District 19 Commissioner William Glover made a motion to amend the resolution that would allow the county to make an offer to purchase the Fred’s building for $875,000 if the appraisal comes back at that figure or higher.
District 10 Commissioner Dan Walker asked if there would be additional funds needed for renovations if the county were to buy the property. County Mayor Randall Hutto said yes and that the commission would have to revisit funding for renovations in the future. Renovation estimates around $425,000 have been mentioned.
“We are going to do this tonight with no discussion or anything. Just by an amended vote, spend this much money tonight without it coming back to the county court. This makes no sense to me,” District 6 Commissioner Kenny Reich said.
Hutto said that the purchase had been approved through the Public Works and Budget committees and that many projects had been done that way.
The amendment passed 17-5 and the original resolution subsequently passed by a 17-6 margin.
The site would likely become the home of the Wilson County Election Commission as well as a storage facility for legal documents that the county is required to keep for a period of time, Hutto said.
“The election commission has stuff spread out. There machines are at the old high school. They have to train their poll workers everywhere,” Hutto told the Wilson Post after the meeting. “This way we could get them all in one place.”