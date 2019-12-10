All five Wilson County public high schools will have indoor athletic facilities next year as construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Lebanon, Wilson Central and Watertown high schools will join Mt. Juliet High School in having indoor athletic facilities on campus. An indoor facility is also planned for Green Hill High School, currently under construction and scheduled to open next August.
Mt. Juliet’s facility was funded through a $100,000 private donation and $375,000 from the school district. The three new 10,500-square-foot facilities will be funded through a $3.7 million bond issuance, which the district will repay through liquor drink tax proceeds.
The bond issuance will also cover track repair and renovations at Mt. Juliet High School and tennis court repairs at all four high schools.
“It is our hope that when these projects get started either later this month or early in 2020, that they are completed by summer 2020,” Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said.
Barker said usage of the indoor facilities will be determined by the school principals, and upkeep would be the school’s responsibility, aside from any minor repairs.
Watertown head football coach and athletics director Gavin Webster said the school plans to put weight room equipment in its facility.
“It’ll give us a bigger area to work out in compared to our smaller area now,” said Webster, noting the school had several strength and conditioning classes that take place in the current weight room.
“We have all we need. It’s just small. When our enrollment numbers get up to where they expect them to, it won’t be the best situation.”
Webster said the facilities would prevent teams from having to find a place inside the school to practice. He said the facilities could give Wilson County a completive edge over surrounding counties that don’t have similar facilities.
“When people see Wilson County is willing to invest in athletics the same way it does academics, I think it gives us an edge,” he said.