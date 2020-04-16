A Wilson County Election Commission official said Wilson County voters 60 years or older may request to receive and cast their ballots by mail for the August and November elections in response to ongoing concern around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Aug. 6 election will include the Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County school boards and federal and state primary elections. The general election is set for Nov. 3.
Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said voting by mail may be the safest choice for those most susceptible to COVID-19.
State law allows registered voters to request and receive a mail-in ballot for a dozen other reasons aside from being 60 years or older. Information about who is eligible can be found on the Wilson County Elections website.
“We will not let Wilson County voters down,” Warren said. “We are hard at work formulating plans for the August 6 and November 3 elections that will ensure that every voter is able to exercise their right to vote without fear of exposure to the virus when they cast their ballot.”
Four Wilson County Board of Education seats are up for election.
Incumbent Wayne McNeese will face three challengers in the Zone 1 race. Lauren Smith, Mitch Rollins and Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer will look to unseat the Mt. Juliet representative.
Zone 3 incumbent Mike Gwaltney did not file a petition to run. Jonathan White and former board member Don Weathers filed petitions for the seat, which represents four elementary schools, two middle schools and Wilson Central High School.
Glenn Denton will challenge incumbent and board chairman Larry Tomlinson in Zone 5. Phillip Murphy and Jamie Farough will challenge incumbent Chad Karl in Zone 7.
Lebanon Board of Education candidates include James White and Joel Thacker.
Independent and former Wilson County school board member Tom Sottek will challenge Republican Rep. Susan Lynn for the Tennessee House District 57 seat. Republican Rep. Clark Boyd is unopposed in his District 46 race.
The last day to register to vote for the Aug. 6 election is July 7. Early voting begins July 17 and ends Aug. 1.
Primary costs
The Wilson County Budget Committee approved about $52,000 to cover expenses related to the Wilson County Election Commission’s need to move polling places following the March 3 tornado that occurred on Super Tuesday.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the majority of the cost, around $40,000, was required to inform county citizens about changes in polling places through informational pamphlets that must be mailed, according to state law.
The remaining funds will go toward moving costs and costs associated with setting up new polling places.
“(Warren is) moving money out of existing lines into others. There’s no new money involved,” Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said.