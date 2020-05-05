More than half of Wilson County residents have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census, and the county’s response rate of 54.5 percent is higher than the state’s rate of 48.9 percent and national rate of 49.1 percent.
Lebanon Economic and Community Development Director Sarah Haston said the census also plays a factor in the city’s economic and business development.
“It definitely helps with economic development growth and recruiting new businesses to the city,” Haston said. “We need to show healthy population increase.”
Haston said the city’s growth would also help bring new businesses to the city based on other certain criteria that factor in the city’s population.
Residents have three options for responding to the census: by mail, telephone or online.
Citizens who are unable to receive mail, those who have been displaced from their homes due to tornado damage or those who have not yet received a mailing can respond to the census at 2020census.gov, or 844-330-2020.
U.S. Census personnel would handle door-to-door responses, which are set to resume after June 1.
Lebanon’s result from its most recent special census — completed in 2016 — showed 32,732 residents, more than 6,500 more from the 2010 federal census.
Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson said the city saw an increase of about 20 percent in state revenues from the special census.
Census figures released earlier this year showed Wilson County to be the fastest-growing county in the state, adding about 4,000 people from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018, about 11 new residents daily.