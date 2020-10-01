Wilson County’s graduation rate increased slightly to 96.8 percent for the 2019-20 school year according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education last week.
For the 2018-19 school year, 96.1 percent of the district’s students graduated.
At Lebanon High School, the graduation rate of all students was 94.5 percent. That is the same as the 2018-19 school year.
Mt. Juliet High School saw 98 percent of its seniors graduate. That is up from 2018-19 when 97.1 percent of the seniors graduated.
Watertown High School had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent. That is also up from the 2018-19 school year in which 95.9 percent of students graduated.
There were 97.6 percent graduates at Wilson Central High School during 2019-20, up from 2018-19. During that school year, 96.7 percent graduated.
The state’s overall graduation rate was 89.6 percent.
“We are pleased and thankful for our graduation rates, considering the impact of the March tornado and the beginning of the pandemic,” WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said. “(The) spring of 2020, was terribly hard on all of our students, but especially for the seniors finishing up their final year and looking forward to graduating as the Class of 2020.
“Wilson County graduation coaches are instrumental in initiating the goal to graduate on time with all incoming ninth graders, and then maintaining the focus until their senior year.
“We do not wait until the senior year to make sure all students are on target to graduate, simply because by 12th grade it is generally too late to make up missed credits. We have consistently ranked at the top among district graduation rates, and each of our high schools continue to post exceptional grad rates compared to peer schools across the state.”
Each year, there is a critical time period from around March through August when schools help students complete credits and meet graduation requirements, according to the TDOE.
This year in those critical months, there were significant COVID-19 disruptions, as well as the tornadoes in Wilson County, that may have impacted how students received essential supports, Wright said.
To see the 2019-20 graduation rate data, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6yhrpq2.