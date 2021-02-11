Lebanon and Wilson County law enforcement officials have seen an increase in car burglaries to start 2021, but agency officials said the activity has trended downward in recent years.
“We have seen a drop in vehicular burglaries from year to year,” Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said.
Hardy said the city had 151 vehicular burglaries in 2019, which decreased to 136 vehicular burglaries in 2020. However, he said the beginning of 2021 has shown a moderate bump in vehicular burglaries in the city.
“January until now of this year, we are having a fairly sizable number of vehicular burglaries. Last month, we had 20,” Hardy said.
The city had 11 vehicular burglaries in January 2019 and 13 in January 2020.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Moore said the county has seen a slight increase in the number of vehicular burglaries in the last year.
“Since the beginning of last year to now, it wouldn’t say it had dramatically increased, but it has increased,” said Moore, noting the county usually sees an increase around the holidays.
“Any time the holidays come around we see a slight increase,” he said. “With people shopping online and at stores, it just presents thieves more opportunities to steal something.”
Moore also noted January 2021 presented an increased number of vehicular burglaries compared to January 2020.
“We had two vehicular burglaries in January last year,” Moore said. “Last month we had six. That’s an increase by four, and it doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s still a bump.”
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said that city has seen a decline in vehicular burglaries in the city, including a 38 percent decrease from January 2020 compared to January 2021.
“Residential neighborhoods are popular for thieves because they are taking advantage of the likelihood that the vehicle is unlocked. Their prime target is an unlocked car that has items of value inside- primarily being the keys, a gun, wallet, or technology item. These locations are typically hit during the overnight hours,” Chandler said.
Moore said major events, such as the Wilson County Fair, also present opportunities for vehicular burglaries.
“We might go through a month’s time where Watertown is our high activity area, and then the next month it might be Gladeville, and the next one it’s one of our major Mt. Juliet subdivisions,” Moore said.
Hardy said in the summer of 2019 Lebanon had 18 vehicular burglaries in June, followed by 30 in July and 11 in August.
“That was the time period where we saw a dramatic increase in juvenile activity, basically, coming from the Metro area into our area,” Hardy said. “Quite frankly, we’re not going to rule out that’s not what’s currently happening with this previous month and the start of this month.”
The officials also noted the notion vehicular burglaries are committed “smash and grab” style (breaking car windows to gain entry) is not accurate.
“There’s a very small percentage of the cat burglaries we have that are smash and grabs,” Moore said. “We’ve had videos of cars filled with about four people and going around in neighborhoods and dropping a person out on a certain street and all they’re doing is checking door knobs.”
Chandler said thieves often take advantage of looking into vehicles, spotting items of value and breaking a window in some cases.
“Daycares are popular because the driver will typically leave the car unlocked and running with an item of value — typically a purse — inside. When the parent walks the child inside, the thief takes that opportunity to steal,” Chandler said.
“The best thing that you can do is just secure your vehicles. It’s the lock, take and hide program we put out frequently,” Hardy said. “All of these crimes are committed by people who are just looking for an opportunity. You become victimized when you present them with an opportunity.”
“The biggest step for people to take, and I know it’s hard because we are distracted with so many things nowadays, is to lock our doors,” Moore said. “You have to take the steps to secure our vehicles and to not leave things visible to the eye.”