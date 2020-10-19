The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced it is awarding scholarships worth $742,000 to 328 students, including 15 from Wilson County.
The Community Foundation scholarships, established by individuals, companies and civic groups, will assist students with tuition and other school-related expenses. The scholarship committee considers applicants’ academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, work experience, community involvement and personal recommendations.
“The Community Foundation has helped thousands access educational opportunities they might otherwise have been unable to afford by connecting them with the generosity of others,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “This year we are honored to help hundreds more improve their futures, and the futures of their families, through the transformation offered by an education.”
The 2020 scholarship recipients from Wilson County are:
Macy V. Lee from Lebanon High School received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship Endowment to attend Tennessee Technological University.
Carson E. Shipley from Mt. Juliet High School received the Cynthia and Alan Baran Fine Arts and Music Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Hunter T. Sawyer from Wilson Central High School received the Genesco Scholarship and John and Belinda Havron Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
Ira M. Ballard from Lebanon High School received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship Endowment to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
John W. Poston from Watertown High School received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Mason Baines from Lebanon High School received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship Endowment to attend Tennessee Technological University.
Alex D. Queen from Watertown High School received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
Bailey A. Meacham of Old Hickory received the Regina Higdon Scholarship to attend St. Cecelia Academy.
Carson E. Coward from Wilson Central High School received the John and Belinda Havron Scholarship to attend Lipscomb University.
Janna M. Abdou-Rahma of Lebanon from Smith County High received the Pauline LaFon Gore Scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.
Lenora P. Upchurch from Watertown High School received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Oxford College of Emory University.
Madeline E. Walker from Lebanon High School received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship Endowment to attend Maryville College.
ReAnna L. Davenport from Lebanon High School received the Buddy Pierce and Maggie P. Speight Scholarship for the Arts to attend Belmont University.
Sydney M. Murrell from Watertown High School received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
Tiara N. Kinkacha of Mt. Juliet from McGavock High School received the Edna L. Martin Scholarship, the JubiLee Scholarship, and the Women’s Club of Nashville Scholarship Endowment to attend Austin Peay State University.