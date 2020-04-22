Nearly 300 Wilson County residents took advantage of a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Wilson County Health Department last Saturday.
Wilson County Health Department Director Tim Diffenderfer said the department tested 275 residents in three hours, and could have tested more but were forced to turn away several vehicles.
“We didn’t run out of testing kits. We just had a time crunch. That was something that we just had to do to have to them in time,” he said.
The Lebanon Police Department, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency staff helped with the traffic flow and testing.
“The biggest takeaway I had was how many people didn’t know that we are doing testing like this every day from (8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.),” said Diffenderfer, noting the weekday tests were also free.
He urged residents who want to be tested to call the department in advance so staff could conduct a quick assessment before they arrive. The testing would still be done curbside.
“That will save a lot of steps,” he said.
Diffenderfer said the test was not lengthy and would be a swab test.
Diffenderfer said Gov. Bill Lee’s social distancing and essential business guidelines have had a huge impact in Wilson County, which has 185 confirmed cases.
Lee announced Monday he would not extend his current stay-at-home order, which expires April 30. The expiration of the order will allow majority of businesses in the state to reopen.
The state reported 7,238 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which includes 152 deaths. Wilson County’s death count remained at one Monday.
“These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business,” Lee said.
Lee said it would be essential for people to continue practicing social distance after the April 30 deadline.
Lee also announced most Tennessee parks would reopen Friday, although some state park restrooms and buildings would remain closed.
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation deputy commissioner Jim Bryson said park guests should be prepared for limited access, and should pack items like facemasks, snacks, water and hand sanitizer.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said he would follow the governor’s directives.
“Of course, when the executive order gets lifted, I am sure they will come with some kind of specifications on the number of people they will allow for gatherings. We will abide by that order at that time,” Hutto said.