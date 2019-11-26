Wilson County’s three community theatres are producing Christmas shows this year.
Audience of One
Audience One Productions will present “A Christmas Carol”, which show director Angie Dee said is “back by popular demand.”
The show is a Broadway musical and Dee said, “the music will send you soaring into the holiday spirit.
“A Christmas Carol Musical is a beautiful story of redemption that focuses on choosing love over fear and hope over loss,” Dee said.
The show features Mike Cole as Ebenezer Scrooge, Hudson Hawks as Tiny Tim, James Wier as Mr. Cratchit, Gracie Youngman as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tanner Provencher as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Caitlin Garrett as the Ghost as Christmas Future.
Centerstage Theatre Company
Centerstage Theatre Company will present “A Christmas Story: The Musical”. The show, directed by Mitchell Vantrease, is a telling of the popular holiday movie.
“We’re very excited to do ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ because it’s Centerstage’s first musical that we’ve produced,” Vantrease said. “I chose it because the cast includes both kids and adults, so it’s a great production for the entire family. We also wanted to give our youth actors the opportunity to work with our adult actors.”
The show features Will Bennett as Ralphie, Donna Driver as the Mother, Kevin Driver as the Old Man and Grady Mitchell as Randy.
Encore Theatre Company
Encore Theatre Company will present “The Santa Diaries” this December. The show is directed by Mary Gingold, Bill Dorian and Debbie Smith.
The musical comedy tells the story of a successful and self-absorbed Hollywood actor who is forced to return to his small hometown and direct the community holiday play.
“ ‘The Santa Diaries’ is a very well-written Christmas romance/comedy in the vein of the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies,” Dorian said. “There’s singing and dancing, but it’s not exactly a true musical. There are traditional Christmas songs and a few original numbers.”
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”
When: Dec. 5-14
Where: Capitol Theatre, 110 West Main St., Lebanon
Tickets: Capitoltheatretn.com/tickets or (615) 784-4014
“A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL”
When: Dec. 13-22
Where: Bill and June Heydel Performing Arts Center, Cumberland University, 1 Cumberland Square
Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com
“THE SANTA DIARIES”
When: Dec. 13-22
Where: Encore Theatre Company, 6978 Lebanon Rd., Mt. Juliet
Tickets: www.ticketsnashville.com or (615) 598-8950