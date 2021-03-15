Wilson County’s new daily COVID-19 case count saw a slight increase over the previous week as the county approaches 17,000 total cases nearly a year after its first reported case.
Wilson County’s case count climbed to 16,969 cases through last Sunday, which was an increase of 89 cases from Friday. The latest figures included 213 deaths and 298 hospitalizations.
As of March 15, Wilson County averaged 40.7 new cases reported per day over 14 days from March 2 through March 15. The average for the previous 14 days was 32.2 cases per day.
Wilson County residents in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c remain eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as people 65 and older.
In Wilson County, 37,356 vaccines have been distributed through Monday. Sixteen percent of county residents have received at least one dose, and 9.23 percent have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson, which is a single-dose vaccine.
Wilson County’s list of vaccination sites includes: Walmart, Buckeye Drugs, Kroger, Gibbs Pharmacy, Del Mar Medical, Neighborhood Health, Publix, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital and Pharmscript of Tennessee.
Each provider will handle its own scheduling processes for vaccine administering once they receive the vaccine.
Vaccinations are also available through the Wilson County Health Department, which administers its vaccines at College Hills Church of Christ. Those that have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and would like to through the health department, should sign up by calling 866-442-530, or visiting the Wilson County Health Department website.
The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency will conduct a free N-95 mask giveaway Wednesday, March 17, from 10-11 a.m. at the Lebanon Public Square, Watertown Public Square and Mt. Juliet City Hall.
The masks will be distributed to the first 100 individuals age 65 and older.