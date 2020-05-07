Wedding bells continue to ring despite a drastic change in the wedding industry as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape traditional events.
Shaquille and Jazmin Cragwall celebrated their marriage last month with a small ceremony after becoming engaged on Feb. 15.
The couple has been together for nine years and are Lebanon High School graduates. The high school sweethearts said although the ongoing pandemic has forced some couples to change wedding plans, they faced only a few obstacles.
“In a way the virus didn’t alter the actual ceremony much apart from not being able to have our 3-year-old son present. However, we did have to cancel the reception,” Shaquille said. “Considering that the ceremony was going to be just us and our parents, we decided to continue with the plans and hopefully later on we can reschedule our reception.”
Jazmin said despite the pandemic, the wedding was everything she hoped it would be.
Tiffanie Elliott, owner of Elliott Events which provides wedding services like decorations, said the pandemic has brought an unprecedented level of uncertainty to the multi-billion dollar industry.
“Weddings as we know them aren’t happening,” Elliott said.
More than 2 million weddings are performed annually in the United States, totaling more than $50 billion a year.
“I’m telling a lot of my people in July and August to get together a guest count of 100. Now, the 100 is with vendors, so it’s really like 75,” she said.
She said couples who have no problem with the potential of smaller guest counts should continue to plan their weddings. If they aren’t, she said they should consider postponing the wedding.
Elliott said hope around the industry is that fall weddings will go on as planned.
“I think more than anything we will see some more cuts in budgets, especially in the luxury market that I’m in will definitely see a hit for the next year or two,” she said. “The one thing that I have that keeps me going is people are always going to want to celebrate love. I hope people continue to do that when they’re comfortable.”