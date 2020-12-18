The first COVID-19 vaccine in Wilson County was given Friday morning at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, marking a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think this is the culmination of an incredible amount of work by a worldwide effort, really, to finally see what we think is really the first step toward the end of this process,” said Adam Huggins, Vanderbilt Wilson County Region associate chief medical officer.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital’s Racheal Roberts, LPN, administered the vaccine to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital clinical staff leader Shelby Brady, signifying a full-circle moment for Brady.
“I actually was the nurse for the first positive patient here,” said Brady, who said seeing the devastation of the virus and personal responsibility motivated her to receive a vaccine. “Seeing that and how it has progressed over the months is just absolutely heartbreaking because it’s people in your community. It’s people that you know and care for.”
Brady said she’s seen how diagnosis, treatment and the effect of the coronavirus changes every day, but said people still need to make responsible decisions.
“You need to do everything you can to protect yourself,” she said. “It’s kind of like the flu vaccine. You don’t really get it just for you. You get it for the people around you, as well.”
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital leaders said it could be “several months” until the general public is able to receive vaccines in large numbers.
“We do anticipate in the next several months that we will be receiving more and more vaccine and different types of vaccine. As information becomes available and the state directs us, we’ll provide it to the community,” Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital President Jay Hinesley said.
Hinesley said about 30 people would receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, and there are plans for more to receive their vaccine in the coming days. He noted there’s a limit on the number of people who can receive a vaccine per day.
Vanderbilt Health received between 9,000-10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and the company will look to vaccinate nearly 1,200 health care workers across its five sites Friday.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the first vaccination marked a new chapter in the county’s fight against COVID-19 as cases continue to surge.
“Today is another chapter in the life of this pandemic — a new start. It has a lot of hope and a lot of promise for our people here,” said Hutto, noting Wilson County saw more COVID-19 cases in November than the previous five months combined. “So, today is really huge for us.”
Hutto said he expects the Wilson County Health Department to receive a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week if it receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Those shipments of the Moderna vaccine will be used to vaccinate first responders in Wilson County.