Cracker Barrel Old Country store leaders recently held the company’s annual shareholders meeting at its main campus on South Hartmann Drive and shared new initiatives introduced within the last year.
“Fiscal 2019 was a good year. We accomplished a lot — earnings per share that were way above expectations,” Cracker Barrel CEO Sandra Cochran said.
The plans included an expansion of the company’s restaurant menu and further expansion into the western portion of the country.
The company had announced a strategic partnership with Punch Bowl Social earlier this year, including a $140 million investment into the seven-year-old company.
“Punch Bowl is targeted at more urban environments, millennials and Gen-Z’s, but we think it has broad appeal. They have a solid business model and significant growth potential,” Cochran said.
The closest Punch Bowl Social to Lebanon is located in Atlanta near the SunTrust Park baseball stadium. The 20,000-square-foot facility includes three bars, virtual reality games, ping pong, billiards, bowling lanes, classic arcade games, karaoke and giant Scrabble.
The deal gave Cracker Barrel a non-controlling stake in Punch Bowl, but will give the Lebanon company an option to buy the chain completely.
“It would’ve been hard to miss that Cracker Barrel had fried chicken last summer,” Cochran said. “This rollout was one of our major initiatives during 2019. It involved a major investment in equipment, training and marketing and I am really pleased with what the teams did in driving each of those.”
The new rollout featured the company’s Southern Fried Chicken meal, which included four bone-in fried chicken pieces and two sides.
The promotion landed on about 1,000 billboards across the country, as well as several slots of television commercials.
“We do plan to continue to leverage our fried chicken platforms,” said Cochran, noting the company introduced daily availability of homestyle chicken, which was previously available only on Sunday.
She said the menu expansion would also include country fried turkey and hand-battered breaded chicken tenders.
Cochran also highlighted the company’s westward expansion.
“Last year, we opened eight new Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores during the fiscal year. This included three new units in California. The guest response in California has been very positive,” she said.
The company now has four Cracker Barrel locations in California, and added locations in Missouri, Kansas and Texas last year.
The company acquired Maple Street Biscuit Co. earlier this year for about $36 million. Maple Street, founded in 2012, has 28 company-owned locations, as well as five franchised locations in seven states.
The company will convert its current Holler & Dash locations into Maple Street Biscuit House locations.
A few dozen shareholders attended the annual event, which saw the group re-elect several members of its board of directors.
The meeting ended with a shareholder’s question about plans from the company about international expansion.
“We do not currently have any plans for international expansion,” Cochran said. “We have a lot of expertise on your board of directors. You have that expertise. It is a subject we will continue to assess. We do get feedback on that. I would say our loudest voices are our guests from Canada.”
Cochran called the potential move to international expansion “a big step,” that would create a “very complicated shift in the business model.”