Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Monday unveiled its spin on tiny houses with its own tiny store, which will hit the road to New York just before the holidays.
The tiny store, dubbed “Tiny Home Away From Home,” uses wood from the original Cracker Barrel store on State Route 109 and will travel with New York to welcome guests. The Cracker Barrel float “Home Sweet Home” is scheduled to appear in the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“We knew we were doing something in New York City prior to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This was an idea we had been talking about throughout the summer,” said Janella Escobar, Cracker Barrel head of corporate communications.
“As we celebrate our golden anniversary, this is a big moment for Cracker Barrel, and we wanted to do something extra special to mark our first ever-appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by creating a miniature Cracker Barrel experience that recalls the unique atmosphere of hospitality enjoyed by guests,” said Jeff Sigel, Vice President of Marketing at Cracker Barrel.
The 269-square-foot tiny store is a miniature duplication of a 10,000-square-foot Cracker Barrel store, equipped with three iconic Cracker Barrel aspects — a front porch with rocking chairs, retail space and a fireplace.
The fireplace framing uses pieces of salvaged wood from the original Cracker Barrel store, which was moved and demolished earlier this year. The original building opened in 1969, and Escobar said it was special to include pieces of the store in the company’s 50th anniversary celebration.
“It was always in the back of my mind and the team’s mind that if we could use that reclaimed wood in this structure, it would make it special and make it special on our 50th anniversary,” she said.
Escobar said the company would be able to outfit the tiny store with memorabilia and decor based on where the store would appear, such as tailgating events or promotional activities.
“We can now have a Cracker Barrel anywhere,” Escobar said.