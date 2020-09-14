Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY OF ONE QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED AND WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP ACROSS LOCATIONS THAT EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL AMOUNTS EARLIER TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&