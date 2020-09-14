Mt. Juliet will soon be home to the M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers restaurant as the company plans to open its fourth location there next spring.
Mark Lineberry with Lineberry Properties confirmed M.L. Rose founder and owner Austin Ray will lease about two-thirds of the former Logan’s Roadhouse near Providence Marketplace. Logan’s closed in March.
Lineberry said he is still looking to lease the remaining portion of the building and possibly put in a drive-thru.
Ray, a native Nashvillian, opened the first of his three restaurants in 2008. It is the Melrose location on 8th Avenue South. The second one opened three years later in Sylvan Park. A couple of years later Ray opened the Capitol View location in Nashville.
“We are passionate about amazing burgers and fresh, simple pub food,” said Ray. “We specialize in craft beers as well.
There are about 32 craft beer taps and a large menu. Some craft burgers on the menu include the Nash Vegas (sweet potato bun, pimento cheese, crispy tobacco onions and BBQ sauce) and The Belgian (two smashed patties, smoke gouda, crispy onions, chopped bacon, lettuce and garlic peppercorn aioli).
“We had a small list of areas to expand and Mt. Juliet was on that list,” Ray said. “The Mt. Juliet location had a lot of opportunities and when the Logan’s building became available it was a close fit for us to utilize for M.L. Rose. It’s near Providence retail and the town is friendly and neighborhood oriented.”
Ray said the entire Logan’s building is 8,222 square feet and he is leasing 6,000 square feet.
“We plan to change it significantly.” he said.
There will be an outdoor patio area. It will offer brunch, lunch and dinner, seven days a week with a bar.
Ray said since March his three current restaurants have provided service in a number of ways as COVID-19 precaution mandates were issued. They’ve had curbside, delivery, 50 percent capacity, then 75 percent capacity and back to 50 percent.
“We’ve had to pivot at every turn,” he said.
He said the M.L. Rose food truck is familiar with Mt. Juliet.
“It’s been in several communities in Mt. Juliet,” Ray said. “I look forward to investing in the community and love this opportunity to serve the community and keep it local.”