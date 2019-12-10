Lebanon Police officers continue to search for the people who caused nearly a $1,000 worth of damage to the city’s latest playground.
Lebanon Recreation department officials said someone vandalized the recently completed playground on South Hartmann Drive across from Lebanon High School. Most of the vandalism included spray paint and graphic words and symbols.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the vandalism was estimated to cost about $900, but the cleanup did not cost the city any money because SERVPRO of Wilson County did not charge for the work.
Ash said the playground area did not have cameras, but said the installation of cameras would be a discussion among city leaders. City Councilor Joey Carmack questioned the ability of the city to place cameras in the area during the council’s most recent meeting.
“We’ve kicked it around since the conception of the park,” Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice said.
“We’re going to look into putting cameras and call boxes out there,” said Ash, who said additional lighting would also be an option. “These will have to be solar powered, so we’ll have to do a little bit more to get that together, but they will be solar powered.”
“I think the cameras at Don Fox Park are working great,” Justice said. “I think it’s well worth the money. It’s a peace of mind for folks who don’t want to carry their cellphones or things like that. You could definitely cut down on something like this happening again.”
The playground, located near BankTennessee, is the first park that the council plans to build in a series of small, neighborhood parks throughout the city.
In 2017, the Lebanon City Council voted to reserve $1 million for two years for city park renovations and repairs. The Hartmann Drive park cost about $368,000.