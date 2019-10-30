A Lebanon man faces second-degree murder charges after he was arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that led to the death of another man.
A Wilson County grand jury charged Jason Dwight Dennis, 44, with two counts of second-degree murder after authorities said he supplied heroin to a Gladeville man in September, which led to his death.
“We are seeing more and more fentanyl-laced drugs on the street than we ever have before,” Wilson County Sheriff Sherriff Robert Bryan said. “We are working closely with other agencies on the opioid epidemic and want to make one thing very clear; we will prosecute those who are found to have sold, supplied or administered illegal narcotics that results in death to the fullest extent of the law. We are responding to potential overdoses almost on a weekly basis and the epidemic is affecting many families in our community.”
Dennis is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is the third man charged in Wilson County under a new law that allows people to be charged with murder if they sell, deliver or administers drugs to someone who dies from using the drugs because they contain fentanyl or other lethal drugs.
The new law allows for anyone convicted of the drug charges to receive the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.
There were 28 total overdoses in the county in 2018, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, with 19 of those coming as a result of opioid overdose, and eight resulting from heroin overdose.
The Lebanon Police Department offered a $2,000 reward for information about who sold or distributed drugs to three people who died from an apparent overdose in Rollingwood Apartments in July.
“We understand drug addiction is a problem, and victims have culpability in their actions, however, drug dealers need to be held responsible for putting these lethal substances into the community,” Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said.
The department recently assigned Detective Jay Spicer to investigate opioid-related cases.