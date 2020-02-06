Weather Alert

...SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... .LIGHT AND DRIZZLE RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE OVER TO ALL SNOW THIS EVENING. WHILE LESS THAN AN INCH IS EXPECTED WEST OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU, IT MAY LIKELY IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE WITH SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADS. ONE TO TWO INCHES IS LIKELY FOR SOME ON THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU STARTING AFTER MIDNIGHT AND LASTING THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY, WHICH WILL ALSO LEAD TO TRAVEL PROBLEMS DURING THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES ON THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU AND ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF INCH ELSE IN THE ADVISORY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&