Longtime Watertown High School custodian Bobby Don Cripps, 63, left a legacy of commitment and loyalty to Watertown and the town’s high school when he died last month.
Cripps, who died Nov. 29, co-owned the Watertown Farm Supply for many years. He worked as a custodian at Watertown High School for 18 years.
He was the only Wilson County Schools custodian who was retained when the county contracted with a private company for its custodial services, according to WCS spokesman Bart Barker.
According to his obituary, Cripps, a native of Lebanon, enjoyed coon hunting, talking with his closest buddies and spending time with his grandchildren. He also could be found standing on the sideline or sitting in the stands, watching his grandsons playing football, baseball and basketball.
Former Watertown High School principal Jeff Luttrell, who is now the Human Resources supervisor for Wilson County Schools, said, “Bobby Don Cripps was a superb employee that you could count on every day. He was a critical part of Watertown High School and supported our school on a daily basis. His friendship to all of Watertown High School will be cherished and missed.”
Current WHS principal Darian Brown said that Cripps did jobs and other things around school that no one knew about.
"Bobby Don was one of those guys that works behind the scenes and nobody ever knew all the things he did for our school,” Brown said. “He was an unbelievable school person that would do anything for our school and our students.
“He was a person that all you had to do was ask for something to be done and you never had to worry about it again. You knew it would be done and done right. He will be greatly missed around Watertown High School.
“You may replace him, but you will not replace his spirit and the love he had for our school and our students. There are so many times that he did something for a student, that nobody ever knew anything about.”
Cripps is survived by his wife, Daniese Cripps, four children, four step-children, a number of grandchildren, his father, Wilson, brother Daniel, and sisters Wanda K. Petty and Wendy Robinson.