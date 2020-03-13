Southern Bank of Tennessee has announced the addition of commercial lending team Chris Crowell and Anna Bracewell. The pair will be located at Southern Bank’s Lebanon office at 1213 W. Main St.
Crowell is a lifelong resident of Lebanon. He has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and also serves as Ward 4 Councilman for the City of Lebanon.
Bracewell moved to Lebanon in 2009 to attend Cumberland University, where she earned multiple undergraduate degrees. She previously worked in communications at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
“We are ecstatic about these additions to our Lebanon lending team. The pair brings a dynamic to the table that we know will add value for our customers.” Chairman and CEO of Southern Bank of Tennessee David Major said.