Cumberland University and The Journey Church have announced that they have closed on the property on the corner of Leeville Pike and South Maple Street.
Both organizations wanted to expand its footprint in the Wilson County community after significant growth in population.
Both Journey Church lead pastor Erik Reed and Cumberland University President Paul Stumb are grateful for how this acquisition worked out.
“When it became clear our church needed to find a larger facility, we wanted Cumberland to have our building,” Journey Church lead pastor Erik Reed. “We could not be more excited it worked out that way.”
Journey Church will move to the former West Hills Baptist Church location at 1240 Leeville Pike.
Cumberland University will begin using the former church property immediately for additional classroom and multi-purpose space. There are future plans to turn the building into a student recreation center.