Cumberland University started the 2020-2021 academic year with the largest enrollment in its 179-year history with 2,704 students.
That is an increase of 6 percent (163 students) from Fall 2019.
A news release from the university said Cumberland attributes agility in the planning process, small class sizes and a reputation for a personalized student experience to its success in this area.
“Our faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to reach this impressive milestone for Cumberland,” said University President Dr. Paul Stumb in the news release. “This has been a challenging year for us and for many of our peer institutions in regards to enrollment and I am thankful that Cumberland has found a way to overcome many of these challenges and is able to provide our students the college experience they expect and deserve.”
Students returned to campus for classes beginning August 17 and are continuing a hybrid learning schedule throughout the fall semester.
The 2020 enrollment includes 1,947 undergraduate and 307 graduate students. Students at Cumberland represent 70 Tennessee counties, 34 states and 42 countries.