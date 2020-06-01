Cumberland University announced Monday that its annual fundraising Phoenix Ball will be postponed to June 5, 2021, in response to COVID-19.
The event was scheduled for June 6, 2020, and was later rescheduled to Aug. 1, 2020, due to the pandemic.
The decision was made by Cumberland officials to ensure the safety and health of donors and guests, and to continue the practices of social distancing.
“A great deal of consideration and discussion took place before coming to this decision, and due to the challenges presented by COVID-19, we believe postponing Phoenix Ball is in the best interest of our attendees and our faculty and staff,” Cumberland University President Dr. Paul Stumb said. “This is an event Cumberland looks forward to hosting each summer and we are disappointed it will not happen this year, but I know Committee Chairs Ray and Stephanie Hubner will work hard to ensure an exceptional event in 2021.”
Ray and Stephanie Hubner’s chair position will roll over to next year’s event and the theme of, “Phoenix Ball: Draped in Decadence, Masked in Mystery” will remain the same.
The Patrons’ Party, hosted by Lynotte and Denise Moore, is still scheduled for July 11, 2020. As a smaller and mostly outdoor event that allows for more social distancing, university officials said that event could be held in a safer manner than the Phoenix Ball.
Guests who have already purchased tickets to the Phoenix Ball can either receive a full refund, roll over their tickets to be used at next year’s event or donate the funds as a contribution to CU.