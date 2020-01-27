Cumberland University has announced that it will offer a bachelor of science in chemistry degree to students beginning next fall.
The program will be housed in the Labry School of Science, Business and Technology.
“According to the United States Department of Labor, the employment outlook for chemists is expected to grow 7 percent from 2016 to 2026,” chemistry program director Dr. Sarah Pierce said.
This program will prepare students with an overview of several different areas of chemistry, including general chemistry, analytical chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, physical chemistry, biochemistry and instrumental analysis.