Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable.