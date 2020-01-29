Cumberland University participated in the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday with a program and tribute held in Vise Library for an audience of approximately 150 students and visitors.
The building is named for local industrialist, Holocaust survivor and former university trustee Harry Vise. His daughter, Joyce Vise, was the featured speaker.
“This was not a remote operation that took place at murder camps located far from major cities,” said Eric Cummins, the dean of Cumberland’s School of Humanities. “It took place every day, in plain sight, and was sanctioned by a government that gained power by a legitimate democratic process.
“It is horrible to think of a government marshalling its resources to kill millions of innocent people. It is also terrifying to think of millions of people who did nothing to stop it. This is why we remember. The point of these remembrances is to say ‘Never Again.’”
Joyce Vise told her family’s story at the event.
“Knowing his personal story helps explain how he cultivated his strong and eternally optimistic soul,” Vise said about her father.
Albert Vise, Harry’s father, was the esteemed rabbi of the largest synagogue in Hamburg, Germany.
“In the fall of 1938, he was imprisoned in a concentration camp in Germany. At times he spoke out about the Nazis, consequently the Gestapo would sit in the front row writing down every word of his Shabbat sermons, and he was jailed at least twice,” Vise said.
“Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass), the night all Jewish men were arrested, my grandfather was taken away to a concentration camp. When the Nazis came to the house, daddy, an only child and almost 18, escaped through a back window. He hid at a deserted summer camp that he had previously attended,” Vise said.
Harry returned home and it soon became clear that staying in Germany was no longer an option.
“And then one night he made it safely into Holland and made his way to America. After months in the concentration camp, where he continued his sermons, grandpa was released.
The release was facilitated by Secretary of State and Cumberland alumnus Cordell Hull, who had learned about the Vises’ plight from a Nashville rabbi.
Hull secured visas for the family as non-quota immigrants and soon Harry was reunited with his parents in New York and later resettled in Clarksville.
“Daddy was offered two jobs: one at a filling station and another at Acme Boot Factory making 25 cents an hour. He worked his way up and later founded the Texas Boot Company,” Vise said. “Daddy maintained an active leadership role with Cumberland and agreed to join the board after being assured that the university would be integrated.”
Dr. Kent Hallman, the organizer of the event and a descendant of Romani Holocaust survivors, made the closing remarks.
“The Vise family story moves us to recognize the Holocaust and all those who perished and stand in solidarity with those who survived,” Hallman said.