A partnership between the Lebanon Police Department and Cumberland Mental Health Services will look to improve the agency’s response to mental health issues during emergency calls.
Lebanon Police spokesperson PJ Hardy said the partnership comes through an extended pilot program that pairs law enforcement agencies with a mental health counselor to analyze the impact the professional has during calls involving a person suffering from a mental health issue.
“They would respond to that location and assist the officers the best they can given their expertise and knowledge,” Hardy said. “We do training in how to deal in these situations, but our training isn’t clinical. By having someone trained clinically, they can use their expertise to help in the situation and defuse the situation. Even more importantly, they have the ability to kind of streamline the outcome of those situations.”
A 2020 report by the Council of State Governments Justice Center estimated individuals with severe mental illness generate about 1 in 10 calls for police service. The agency estimated the calls are typically the most complex and time consuming for police officers.
“By having this person that we’re bringing aboard, they can go through the evaluation process and do all of that legwork,” said Hardy, who said some instances could take hours for officers. “It kind of relieves some of the pressure off our department to have manpower to stand by with someone waiting to see someone or have someone they can actually see on the spot.”
The counselor will be employed by Cumberland Mental Health Services and have an office and work through the Lebanon Police Department. The counselor will work Sunday through Thursday from 3-11 p.m. as a part of the pilot program.
“We think it’s going to be a very interesting dynamic. We think it’s going to help in those types of situations,” Hardy said. “It adds an extra layer of service to the community and protection for our department and our officers.”
The pilot program is 18 months and Hardy said the departments would analyze the effectiveness of the pilot at its conclusion.
“We’re going to monitor it with the number of calls and types of calls. We’ll see how it goes,” he said.