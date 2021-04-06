Cumberland University in partnership with the Cumberland University Community Arts Council (CUCAC) announces the unveiling of a new mural in Lebanon.
The mural is located at 626 E. Main St. A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Thursday, April 8 at 2 p.m. in conjunction with Paint WilCo.
Mural artist Karlie Odum Cunha graduated from Cumberland with a bachelor of fine arts degree in 2018 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2020. She now owns Wild Colors Creative Design Studio in Lebanon.
“With everything we have been through this past year, I am thrilled to be part of something that is so uplifting,” Cunha said in a news release from the university. “Cumberland University grew me into the artist and business owner that I am today, and I am very thankful to have the opportunity to bring their vision of unity to life. Like the Phoenix, we as a community will rise together and continue rising until we reach our greatest potential.”
The mural features Phoenix-like wings and the quote “We rise by lifting others” by Robert Ingersoll. The bottom of the mural shows hands reaching upwards, which symbolizes the diverse student body of Cumberland.
“The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the Wilson County Murals Committee are honored to be a part of this mural,” said Jason Johnson, Director of Tourism at Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “With the We Will Rise mural, the artist has given us a great message in her art and the building owner and sponsor has given her a great location to showcase that art as well as contributing towards the future of the arts. These are the types of projects that our Paint WilCo murals initiative hope to see many, many more of in the future.”
According to the news release, the cost of the mural was donated by Hal Bone, Cumberland alumnus Class of 1998 and President and Owner of Bone & Associates.
In addition to donating the mural space and supplies, the donation will be used to host art classes for local children on Cumberland’s campus through a partnership with CUCAC, Cumberland alums and local artists.
The Summer Arts Program is a week-long workshop. Students will receive instruction from professional artists, musicians, actors, dancers and educators within the community. The workshops are scheduled for June 21-26 on Cumberland’s campus.
For more information about registering for the Summer Arts Program, contact Mitchell Vantrease at mitch.vantrease@gmail.com.