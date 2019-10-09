Cumberland University professor Dr. Mark Cheathem was awarded the 2019 Phi Alpha Theta History Honors Society Best Subsequent Book Award for his 2018 publication “The Coming of Democracy: Presidential Campaigning in the Age of Jackson”.
The Coming of Democracy is the first book-length treatment of how presidents and presidential candidates used both old and new forms of cultural politics to woo voters and win elections in the Jacksonian era.
The book covers an exploration of political campaigns from 1824 to 1840, focusing on the elections of Presidents John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren and William Henry Harrison.
“I’m honored to have received this award from Phi Alpha Theta’s national office,” Cheathem said. “The Coming of Democracy addresses presidential campaigning techniques from nearly 200 years ago that is still relevant today.”
Cheathem’s book can be found online in print and audio format.