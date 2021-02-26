Cumberland University announced that its Papers of Martin Van Buren Project has received a bequest for $100,000 from Cynthia Van Buren, descendant of Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States.
The Papers of Martin Van Buren Project is an ongoing project aiming to transcribe the surviving letters, speeches, papers and other documents from the former president making them digitized and easily accessible to the public.
The bequest will be used to provide internships to students, secure guest speakers for the Cumberland campus, fund research trips to obtain new documents and supplement staff salaries.
By transcribing Van Buren’s papers, including letters, speeches, notes and miscellaneous material, the project is providing insight into the evolution of formal politics and the changes in political culture that occurred in Van Buren’s lifetime.
For more information about the Papers of Martin Van Buren Project, go to www.vanburenpapers.org.